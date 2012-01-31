MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($50.21 million) via 36-month bonds with put/call options after 13 and 24 months, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The issue has a greenshoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, sources said, adding that the firm has invited quotes by 3:00 p.m. (0930GMT) on Tuesday.

($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)