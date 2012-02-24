MUMBAI, Feb 24 NHPC Ltd, India's
largest hydropower generator, is planning to raise up to 15
billion rupees ($304.9 million) via 15-year bonds, four sources
with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The bonds will have a three-year moratorium and staggered
redemptions from fourth year, the sources said.
The issue has a base size of 5 billion rupees and a green
shoe option of 10 billion rupees, said the sources.
The issue will open on March 4 and the pay-in is tentatively
scheduled for March 12, the sources said.
The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and Fitch, while its rated
AA+ by CRISIL.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)