A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The NSE Nifty closed nearly 1 percent lower on Friday to hit a three-month low, below the key 7,600 level, as lenders slumped after the RBI said it would examine how the sector was dealing with bad debt.

The Nifty ended 0.95 percent lower after falling to its lowest intra-day level since Sept. 8 earlier in the session. The index has lost 2.20 percent for the week.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.82 percent lower, losing 2.32 percent during the week.

The NSE and the BSE indexes recorded their second straight week of declines.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)