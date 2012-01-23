RAIPUR India Jan 23 India's biggest iron ore miner, NMDC Ltd, said it has resumed operations in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, which accounts for two-thirds of its annual ouput of 25 million tonnes, after protests disrupted railway movements for 10 days.

"The supply from Bailadila sector mines located at Bacheli and Kirandul areas have returned to normalcy after hundred percent disruption for nearly 10 days," S.P. Himanshu, deputy general manager at NMDC, said on Monday.

Local protests had forced NMDC to halt production and exports of iron ore from the mines, which produce about 40,000 tonnes of ore per day, affecting production at Essar Steel and Vizag Steel in Andhra Pradesh.

The protest was called off after the federal government agreed to improve the overall rail network in the Bastar region, a predominently tribal area that has roughly 20 percent of India's iron ore deposits.

Vast areas of the mineral-rich state are a stronghold of Maoist rebels, and public protests against the government are common in the region.

NMDC said it would increase supplies of ore in coming days to cover losses of the steelmakers, which are already reeling from a partial ban on iron ore mining in Karnataka, the second biggest Indian producer after Orissa state.

India, one of the world's biggest iron ore exporters, uses just over half its annual production of around 213 million tonnes for its domestic steel industry. The rest is exported to countries such as China, Japan, Korea among others. (Reporting by Sujeet Kumar,; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)