Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
MUMBAI Oct 9 India's National Mineral Development Corporation has cut iron ore prices by 2-11 percent for October from September after a request from domestic steel makers, which have been slashing capacity due to lack of the raw material, a company source told Reuters.
"There was a demand from domestic steel manufacturers to reduce prices, so this was done to support them," the source at the country's biggest iron ore miner said on condition of anonymity.
Steel makers have faced challenges in obtaining iron ore, an important steel making ingredient, because domestic production has been reduced by mining bans in key iron ore producing states like Karnataka and Goa. That has forced them to turn to expensive imports. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.