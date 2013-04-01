* Court verdict seen setting precedent in drug patent cases
* Novartis India shares fall before recovering; Natco, Cipla
gain
* India intellectual property system "not very encouraging"-
exec
* Activists see verdict as win for patients in poor
countries
By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Suchitra Mohanty
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 1 India's top court
dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's attempt to win
patent protection for its cancer drug Glivec, a blow to Western
pharmaceutical firms targeting India to drive sales and a
victory for local makers of cheap generics.
The decision sets a benchmark for intellectual property
cases in India, where many patented drugs are unaffordable for
most of its 1.2 billion people, and does not bode well for
foreign firms engaged in ongoing disputes in India, including
Pfizer Inc and Roche Holding AG, analysts said.
It cements the role of local companies as big suppliers of
inexpensive generics to India's rapidly growing $13
billion-a-year drugs market and also across the developing
world.
Among the chief beneficiaries of Monday's Supreme Court
ruling will be India's Cipla Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd
, which already sell generic Glivec in India at around
one-tenth of the price of the branded drug.
"The multinational companies will have to find new ways of
doing business in India," said Deepak Malik, healthcare analyst
at brokerage Emkay Global, suggesting they may consider
licensing agreements with local firms to offer cheap versions of
branded drugs like Glivec.
Ranjit Shahani, managing director of Novartis India Ltd
, the firm's locally listed unit, said it would be
cautious about investing in India, especially over introducing
new drugs, and seek patent protection before launching any new
products. It will continue to refrain from research and
development activities there.
"The intellectual property ecosystem in India is not very
encouraging," Shahani told reporters in Mumbai after the ruling.
Healthcare activists have asked the government to make
medicines cheaper in a country where many patented drugs are too
costly for most people, 40 percent of whom earn less than $1.25
a day, and where patented drugs account for under 10 percent of
total drug sales.
"This appears to be the best outcome for patients in
developing countries as fewer patents will be granted on
existing medicines," said Leena Menghaney, Medecins Sans
Frontieres' Access Campaign manager for India.
Over 16,000 patients in India use Glivec and the vast
majority of those get it free of charge, Novartis says. By
contrast, generic Glivec is used by more than 300,000 patients,
according to industry reports.
The U.S. industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, said the decision reflected
a deteriorating environment for innovation in India.
"Protecting intellectual property is fundamental to the
discovery of new medicines," the group said in a statement. "To
solve the real health challenges of India's patients, it is
critically important that India promote a policy environment
that supports continued research and development of new
medicines."
U.S. pharmaceutical industry analysts said the ruling was in
line with lower court decisions and therefore largely expected.
"For other firms, rulings like this, and just the overall
environment in India for branded drugs, make it less appealing.
However, you are talking about a major geography," said
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover.
The Supreme Court's decision comes after a legal battle that
began when Novartis was denied a patent for Glivec in 2006.
EXTRA WORK
Novartis had argued it was entitled to a patent for the
amended version of Glivec because the original patented compound
was never suitable for making into a pill. Developing the final
chemically stable form took years of extra work and it was this
effort that marked the real breakthrough in developing Glivec as
a life-saving cancer medicine, the Swiss company said.
Glivec is used to treat certain forms of leukemia and
gastrointestinal cancer, as well as some other rare tumors.
Shares in Novartis' Indian unit ended 1.8 percent lower
after falling as much as 6.8 percent after the verdict. Natco
Pharma stock ended 5.4 percent higher after earlier gaining
nearly 11 percent and Cipla gained 1.3 percent, beating the
benchmark index which ticked up 0.15 percent.
India's domestic drugs market is the 14th-largest globally,
but with annual growth of 13 to 14 percent and the world's
second-biggest population, international pharmaceutical firms
say India has massive potential at a time when traditional
developed markets have slowed down.
The ruling may dampen enthusiasm from foreign pharmaceutical
firms in the short term, said S. Majumdar, head of law firm S.
Majumdar & Co based in the eastern city of Kolkata.
"They will have to get used to it and learn to live with the
law," he said.
NOT SO EVERGREEN
Pfizer's cancer drug Sutent and Roche's hepatitis C
treatment Pegasys lost their patented status in India last year,
decisions the companies are fighting to have reversed. The
Supreme Court's latest ruling will make it tougher for them to
win back patent protection.
"Henceforth, multinational pharma companies are likely to
want that their patents are first recognized in India before
launch of a patented product," said Ameet Hariani, managing
partner at Mumbai-based law firm Hariani & Co.
India has refused protection for Glivec on the grounds that
it is not a new medicine, but an amended version of a known
compound. By contrast, the newer form of Glivec has been
patented in nearly 40 countries including the United States,
Russia and China.
Indian law bans firms from extending patents on their
products by making slight changes to a compound, a practice
known as "evergreening". The Supreme Court said Glivec does not
satisfy a patent's "novelty" requirement, Pravin Anand, lawyer
for Novartis, told reporters.
Novartis can file a review petition within 90 days.
Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma called the ruling "a
historic judgment" that reaffirmed legal provisions mandating
the need for substantial innovation before new patents are
issued on medicines.