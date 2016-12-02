* NSE CEO quits with immediate effect; stuns investors
* NSE cites "personal reasons" for departure
* President made interim CEO; search started for new head
* NSE due to apply for IPO in January
(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, Dec 2 India's National Stock Exchange
stunned investors on Friday when its chief executive Chitra
Ramkrishna quit for "personal reasons", only weeks before the
country's biggest bourse is due to kick off its own initial
public offering.
A source familiar with NSE's operations told Reuters that
Ramkrishna had clashed with some board members over the timing
of the listing, saying she had favoured a slower timeline.
Reuters reported in May that the timing of the IPO had
caused friction with some of NSE's foreign shareholders, who
alleged the exchange's management ignored them and purged their
views from minutes of meetings.
The exchange appointed a new chairman, Ashok Chawla, a
former head of the Competition Commission of India, in May and
in June said it would forge ahead with a domestic listing,
reducing the tension with investors.
NSE's board had accepted Ramkrishna's resignation and J.
Ravichandran, who is NSE President, had been appointed interim
CEO with immediate effect, while the board starts the process of
finding a new CEO, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.
"The Board, while accepting her request, appreciated her
sterling contribution to the growth of the organisation over the
long years that she had been associated with it," it added.
Ramkrishna, who was not immediately available for comment,
was among a group of executives who in the early 1990s started
NSE as a challenger to the more established BSE Ltd, then known
as Bombay Stock Exchange.
The 53-year-old was appointed joint managing director of NSE
in 2009 and promoted to CEO in 2013.
INVESTORS STUNNED
NSE is now India's largest bourse with average daily volumes
of about 3.6 trillion rupees ($52.75 billion) in equity
derivatives and 214 billion rupees in equities, dwarfing the
volumes of its older rival.
Under Ramkrishna's tenure the NSE has continued to push into
the more lucrative derivatives markets, launching a trading
platform for bond futures in 2014.
However, it was also marked by the bitter feud with foreign
shareholders over the timing of the listing and allegations that
the exchange had provided unfair access to market data and
trading systems - which exchange officials have long denied.
A panel gathered by India's capital markets regulator,
Securities and Exchange Board of India, to look into those
allegations had recommended in April the exchange needed to
further examine the alleged ties.
SEBI and NSE have not officially commented on the status of
that internal examination.
Shareholders said they were stunned by Ramkrishna's sudden
resignation, and expressed concern about how it would now impact
NSE's listing.
The NSE has not disclosed how much money it would seek to
raise. State Bank of India in July sold a 5 percent
stake in the exchange NSE for 9.11 billion rupees, valuing it at
182 billion rupees.
"Listing is a key event for companies and even for
professionals," said Amit Jain, managing director of GTI
Capital, a shareholder in NSE, who said he was shocked that
Ramkrishna had decided to leave at this moment.
($1 = 68.2455 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)