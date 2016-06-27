BRIEF-CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE
MUMBAI, June 27 India's National Stock Exchange, the country's biggest bourse, will file for a domestic initial public offering by Jan. 2017, and will also pursue a foreign listing, said a source familiar with the plans on Monday.
The source, who declined to be identified as the information has not been made public, did not disclose the value of the IPO. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE
MOSCOW, Feb 2 The Russian government on Thursday approved a privatisation programme for 2017-2019 aimed at plugging holes in the state budget, which has been hurt by weak oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions, a government spokesman said.
* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago