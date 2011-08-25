MUMBAI Aug 25 India's National Stock Exchange
(NSE) will launch derivative contracts on the Standard & Poor's
500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, it said in a
statement, allowing Indian investors access to global indices.
"Derivative contracts on these global indices will provide
Indian investors easy access to U.S. markets in Indian market
hours, without taking any currency risk," Ravi Narain, chief
executive of the NSE, said in a statement.
The 50-share NSE is the second largest derivatives
exchange in Asia and the fifth largest derivatives exchange in
the world, the exchange said in a statement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average , an index of 30
largest publicly-traded U.S. firms, and the S&P 500 ,
which tracks 500 firms across the New York Stock Exchange and
the NASDAQ, are the two most widely followed indices of
large-cap U.S. stocks.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)