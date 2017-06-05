MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National
Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the
bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO)
by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised
by the country's regulator.
NSE, the country's largest exchange, had applied in December
for an eagerly awaited IPO that bankers have said could raise as
much as $1 billion.
However, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has
yet to give its approval as it looks into the exchange's
disclosure that some brokers could have been provided with
unfair access to its servers.
SEBI has also yet to approve the nomination of Vikram
Limaye, currently chief executive of infrastructure lender IDFC
Ltd, as the NSE's next CEO.
"We have some legacy issues which we are in the process of
settling fully and finally with SEBI," Chawla told ET Now,
according to the TV channel's website.
"Once that is through, we will (be) back in the space for
the IPO and I have little doubt that we should be able to
accomplish it well before the end of this calendar year."
Chawla also made similar comments to CNBC-TV18 according to
its website.
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi is due to attend the inauguration
of the NSE's International Exchange in the western state of
Gujarat later in the day.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Swati Bhat)