a day ago
Individual stock price quotes at India's NSE updating normally - traders
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
July 10, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

Individual stock price quotes at India's NSE updating normally - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Stock quotations at India's National Stock Exchange are updating normally after an earlier technical disruption prevented many dealers from seeing the latest prices through most of the trading session, three traders said on Monday.

Trading had resumed at 12:30 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), but traders said quotations for individial stock prices were still not updating properly or suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices.

Reporting by Savio Shetty; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

