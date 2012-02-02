NEW DELHI Feb 2 NTPC Ltd, India's top power producer, is in favour of imposing penalty on state-run Coal India Ltd for not meeting supply commitments, NTPC Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury said.

State-run NTPC would also like the government to set up a coal regulator to ensure the world's top coal producer is meeting its supply commitments, he said.

Coal accounts for more than half of power generation in the country. Despite India having 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, Coal India, which has a near monopoly in coal mining, is struggling to meet its production target. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)