NEW DELHI Jan 17 NTPC, India's
largest power producer, expects to import up to 20 million
tonnes of coal annually in the next three fiscal years, a 25
percent rise from its 2012/13 purchases at the upper range, a
senior company official said on Thursday.
"What we see in the next two-three years is that we will be
remaining at around 16-20 million tonnes per annum," N.N. Misra,
director of operations at NPTC, told Reuters.
The state utility has contracted to import 16.4 million
tonnes of coal in 2012/13, a third more than the previous year.
Last year, NTPC had floated import tenders for 9.4 million
tonnes and 7 million tonnes of coal to fuel its plants as local
supplies trailed demand.
"Deliveries are still going on," Misra said.
In a clear sign of domestic supply lagging galloping
demand, the country's thermal and coking coal imports jumped
73.6 percent in November from a year earlier.
