GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits record, dollar climbs after Yellen remarks
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
NEW DELHI Jan 23 NTPC Ltd, India's No. 1 power utility, expects to tie up funds for its 500 megawatts (MW) joint venture power project in Sri Lanka by September, Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury said.
The company also plans to sign a joint venture with Bangladesh Electricity Board on Jan. 29 to build a 1,320 MW project in Bangladesh and will start construction by May, he said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.