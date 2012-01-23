NEW DELHI Jan 23 NTPC Ltd, India's No. 1 power utility, expects to tie up funds for its 500 megawatts (MW) joint venture power project in Sri Lanka by September, Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury said.

The company also plans to sign a joint venture with Bangladesh Electricity Board on Jan. 29 to build a 1,320 MW project in Bangladesh and will start construction by May, he said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)