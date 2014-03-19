NEW DELHI, March 19 Delhi's High Court agreed on
Wednesday to hear a petition by India's state-run power producer
NTPC Ltd challenging a recent regulatory ruling on
electricity pricing, the company said.
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission said last
month that it would tighten incentive structures on capacity
utilisation and tax treatments for NTPC, sending shares in
India's top power producer down sharply to a five-year low.
Analysts predict that the new pricing structure will likely
hit NTPC's earnings.
The High Court will hear the company's petition at the next
hearing on May 19, NTPC said.
Shares in NTPC were up 0.2 percent at 118.1 rupees per share
by 1330 IST, outperforming a flat S&P Sensex, the 30-share
benchmark index.
