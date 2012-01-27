(Adds details of results, analyst comments)
* Q3 profit 21.3 bln rupees vs est 22.7 bln rupees
* Fuel costs rise 30 pct
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 NTPC Ltd,
India's top power producer, reported a bigger-than-expected 10
percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by a surge in fuel
costs amid coal and natural gas shortages in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Shortage of local fuel, costlier imports and lower buying
power of loss-making state-run distribution utilities have
forced power generators to run below capacity and go slow on
expansion.
The government set up a panel of top bureaucrats to suggest
measures to resolve the crisis in the power sector after top
executives from the country's biggest private producers took
their case to the prime minister this month.
"NTPC's results show the larger problems faced by the power
sector," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC
Global Securities in New Delhi.
State-run NTPC, which generates a fifth of India's power,
said net profit fell to 21.3 billion rupees ($425 million) for
its fiscal third quarter ended December, from 23.7 billion
rupees a year earlier, even as sales rose 14 percent from a year
earlier to 153.32 billion rupees.
Analysts expected a net profit of 22.7 billion rupees on
sales of 159.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Fuel costs for the quarter rose about 30 percent from a
year earlier to 107.93 billion rupees.
Ahead of the results, shares in NTPC, valued at $28.8
billion, closed 0.4 percent lower at 174.05 rupees in a Mumbai
market that rose 0.9 percent.
NTPC stock is up more than 8 percent this year, after losing
about a fifth of its value last year.
($1 = 50.11 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)