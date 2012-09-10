(Adds fisherman death, home minister quote)
By S. Murari
CHENNAI, India, Sept 10 A south Indian fisherman
was killed on Monday after police opened fire to clear a highway
blocked by demonstrators protesting against the country's
largest nuclear power project, due to start up within weeks
after months of opposition.
Hundreds of protesters threw stones at police lines and also
blocked a rail route, a police official told Reuters. Police
responded by firing a volley of bullets in the air, killing one
protester, the police official said. Other demonstrators set
fire to a local government office.
Earlier, police used tear gas to break up thousands of
protesters on a beach near the Kudankulam nuclear power plant,
which is in the state of Tamil Nadu.
About 4,000 activists, mainly women and children from
fishing villages, had camped on the beach about a mile from the
plant to protest about the threat of radiation.
Protesters had waded into the sea or escaped in fishing
boats as hundreds of police advanced on the beach. They threw
rocks at police and several injuries were reported by both
police and the protesters.
The Kudankulam plant is due to open within weeks and will
provide 2 gigawatts of electricity -- enough to power millions
of Indian homes and relieve a power crisis in the state of Tamil
Nadu. More nuclear plants are planned.
The government's Atomic Energy Regulatory Board last month
gave clearance for fuel to be loaded into one of the Kudankulam
plant's two reactors, one of the last steps before it can begin
producing power.
India is struggling to meet surging demand for electricity
and suffers from a peak-hour power deficit of about 12 percent,
which has become a significant drag on the economy. A grid
failure on two consecutive days this summer caused one of the
world's worst blackouts.
First conceived in 1988, Russian-built Kudankulam was
supposed to have gone into operation last year, but protesters
surrounded the compound after an earthquake and tsunami hit
Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, causing radiation leaks
and forcing mass evacuations.
The protesters fear a similar accident could happen in
southern India, a region that was hard hit by the 2004 Indian
Ocean tsunami.
India's home minister accused foreign NGOs (non-governmental
organisations) for supporting the anti-nuclear protests in the
state.
"We are aware that some foreign NGOs are very interested in
this. I do not want to name those countries, but we are aware of
it," Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde told reporters in New
Delhi.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also blamed NGOs for funding
protests in an interview published in Science magazine earlier
this year.
India plans to add 63 gigawatts of nuclear power by building
30 reactors by 2032. Nuclear accounts for less than 3 percent of
total capacity.
But the country aims to increase power capacity over the
next five years mainly through coal, which already accounts for
60 percent of India's energy generation. Environmental concerns
and mismanagement have slowed growth there as well.
There have also been protests in coal fields in the centre
of the country, while hydro power projects in the Himalayas have
faced opposition from local tribes.
(Additional reporting by Annie Banerji in New Delhi; Writing by
Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Nick Macfie and Jane Merriman)