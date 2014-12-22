(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
* India looking to get around strict liability law
* Foreign nuclear suppliers wary of entering market
* Insurance pool "encouraging signal" - Areva
* Initiative comes ahead of Obama's January visit
By Tommy Wilkes and Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Dec 19 India is offering to set up an
insurance pool to indemnify global nuclear suppliers against
liability in the case of a nuclear accident, in a bid to unblock
billions of dollars in trade held up by concerns over exposure
to risk.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is hoping the plan
will be enough to convince major U.S. companies such as General
Electric to enter the Indian market ahead of President
Barack Obama's visit at the end of next month.
Under a 2010 nuclear liability law, nuclear equipment
suppliers are liable for damages from an accident, which
companies say is a sharp deviation from international norms that
put the onus on the operator to maintain safety.
From the 1950s, when the United States was the only exporter
of nuclear reactors, liability has been channeled to plant
operators across the world.
India's national law grew out of the 1984 Bhopal gas
disaster, the world's deadliest industrial accident, at a
factory owned by U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corp which
Indian families are still pursuing for compensation.
The law effectively shut out Western companies from a huge
market, as energy-starved India seeks to ramp up nuclear power
generation by 13 times, and also strained U.S.-Indian relations
since they reached a deal on nuclear cooperation in 2008.
GE-Hitachi, an alliance between the U.S. and Japanese firms,
Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric Company and France's
Areva received a green light to build two reactors
each. They have yet to begin construction several years later,
according to India's Department of Atomic Energy.
Even Indian suppliers refused to sell equipment until the
law is amended or they can be sure they are indemnified against
any liabilities.
"We are working fast to address the concerns of suppliers.
We are working on a solution with the insurance companies," R.K.
Sinha, Chairman of India's Atomic Energy Commission, told
Reuters.
"ENCOURAGING SIGNAL"
State-run reinsurer GIC Re is preparing a proposal to build
a "nuclear insurance pool" that would indemnify the third-party
suppliers against liabilities they would face in the case of an
accident.
Under the plan, insurance would be bought by the companies
contracted to build the nuclear reactors who would then recoup
the cost by charging more for their services. Alternatively,
state-run operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)
would take out insurance on behalf of these companies.
Sinha said New Delhi believed the insurance plan was the
best option given how tricky changing the law would prove, and
that the proposal should be ready within the next two months.
Details of the plan have yet to be thrashed out, and Sinha
said the government was considering how it would better
capitalise NPCIL.
India wants to generate 62,000 megawatts from nuclear
sources within two decades from the current level of 4,780
megawatts, even as other countries shift away from nuclear
energy following Japan's Fukushima disaster.
GE declined to comment on the Indian proposal to offer
insurance cover. Westinghouse said it needed more information
before it could comment.
Areva said in a statement that the creation of an insurance
pool was an "encouraging signal", and that the government
appeared committed to working out a comprehensive solution soon.
However, India's nuclear liability regime remained open to
interpretation and an Areva spokeswoman said the company needed
more clarification to make the legal framework acceptable.
RUSSIA MUSCLING IN
One Indian company said it was ready to return to the 2,800
megawatt Gorakhpur nuclear power project in the northern state
of Haryana it abandoned, once the insurance cover is in place.
The insurance scheme would convince Walchandnagar Industries
Ltd, which makes heat exchangers for reactors, to
restart supplying equipment for Gorakhpur, managing director and
CEO G.K. Pillai told Reuters.
Moves to win over the Americans coincide with Russia's push
to build more nuclear reactors in India.
Earlier this month, during President Vladimir Putin's visit,
Russia's state-owned Rosatom said it would supply 12 nuclear
energy reactors for India over 20 years, following two it has
already built in the south of the country.
G. Balachandran, one of India's foremost nuclear affairs
experts, said Russia appears to believe it can operate with the
existing nuclear liabilities law without suffering a loss.
This week U.S. and Indian nuclear affairs officials, as well
as representatives from the NPCIL Ltd, Westinghouse and
GE-Hitachi met to advance implementation of the nuclear deal, an
Indian foreign ministry official said.
The group is meeting again early next month, before Obama
arrives, to move the discussion forward.
Creating the insurance scheme to help projects get off the
ground is GIC's "top priority", chairman Ashok Kumar Roy said in
an email, although he cautioned that the timing, coverage and
level of participation were yet to be finalised.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)