NEW DELHI Dec 30 India confirmed on Wednesday
that it was on track to seal a deal in 2016 with Westinghouse
Electric Co LLC to build six nuclear reactors, in a sign the
country's $150 billion nuclear power programme is getting off
the ground.
India also said that it had a deal to build at least 12
other reactor units with Russian collaboration, and that the
federal cabinet had approved a civil nuclear deal with Australia
for fuel supply.
A senior government source had told Reuters earlier this
month that the contract with Westinghouse, a unit of Toshiba
Corp, to build the reactors in Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's home state of Gujarat could be finalised in the first
half of next year.
India plans to build roughly 60 reactors, which would make
it the world's second-biggest nuclear energy market after China.
It wants to increase its nuclear capacity to 63,000
megawatts (MW) by 2032, from 5,780 MW, as part of a broader push
to move away from fossil fuels, cut greenhouse gas emissions and
avoid the dangerous effects of climate change.
