By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, June 23 India said on Monday it was
ratifying an agreement with the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) to expand oversight of its civilian nuclear
programme, in a move aimed at unblocking a major nuclear
partnership with the United States.
The ratification sends a strong signal that Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, elected last month by a landslide, wants to
bolster strategic and trade ties with the United States ahead of
a meeting with President Barack Obama in Washington in
September.
"I can confirm that we are ratifying the Additional Protocol
to the IAEA Safeguards Agreement," said Syed Akbaruddin,
spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs.
The move signals India's commitment "to the responsible use
of nuclear power," Akbaruddin added, confirming earlier domestic
reports. No comment was available from the IAEA.
The United States welcomed the move.
"This action marks another important step in bringing India
into the international nonproliferation mainstream," a
spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said, adding that it
fulfilled a commitment made by former Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh in a 2005 joint statement on nuclear cooperation with
former U.S. President George W. Bush.
"The United States remains fully committed to expanding our
civil nuclear cooperation with India," the spokeswoman said.
She also said the United States had made clear "its strong
support for India's full membership in the four multilateral
arms export control regimes, in a phased manner, as India takes
the steps necessary to join each regime."
The four control regimes are: the Nuclear Suppliers Group;
the Missile Technology Control Regime; the Australia Group,
which covers chemical and biological materials; and the
Wassenaar Arrangement covering dual-use items and conventional
weapons.
Critics of the IAEA pact say it fails to allay concerns that
India could get its foot in the door of a club of countries that
trade in nuclear materials, without first signing the
Non-Proliferation Treaty, which seeks to curb the spread of
nuclear weapons.
There would be "no gain for non-proliferation," said Tariq
Rauf, a former senior IAEA official now at the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute.
India, which first tested a nuclear weapon in 1974, is not a
party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. That means its military
nuclear programme is not subject to inspections by the IAEA, the
United Nations' nuclear watchdog.
Both India and Pakistan tested nuclear weapons in 1998,
setting off an arms race between the neighbouring countries
which have fought three wars since independence. That, in turn,
has raised tensions with China, an Asian superpower and
Pakistan's patron.
In a report last week, a defence research group said one
Indian enrichment facility was undergoing an expansion and could
be capable of producing a large surplus of weapons-grade uranium
from mid-2015.
The plant would be able to produce an estimated 160 kg of
weapons grade uranium a year - or enough for five atom bombs -
in excess of the needs of India's planned fleet of
nuclear-powered submarines, IHS Jane's said.
Indian officials have shown displeasure over the report,
with a newspaper quoting one saying it was "mischievously" timed
to influence a meeting this week of the 48-member Nuclear
Suppliers Group (NSG) in Buenos Aires.
ADDITIONAL PROTOCOL
Following the U.S.-India nuclear deal, the IAEA in 2009
approved the Additional Protocol, intended to clear the way for
the NSG to grant India a waiver to trade with other countries in
the civilian nuclear field.
Ratification is a key step toward separating India's
civilian and military nuclear operations, and could help unlock
tens of billions of dollars in U.S.-led investment in new
nuclear generation capacity.
Yet as recently as a year ago, talks on India joining the
group were being slowed by the prospect that its accession might
trigger similar demands to join by other countries which have
not signed the NPT, such as Pakistan.
"India sees its ratification of its Additional Protocol as
an arrow in its quiver supporting its quest for NSG membership,"
said Mark Hibbs, a nuclear expert at the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace, a U.S. think tank.
But the lack of verification of India's weapons programme,
which contrasts with tighter controls on NPT signatories, would
continue to be a concern.
"India's entire nuclear weapons programme is totally outside
the scope of its Additional Protocol," Hibbs added. "It isn't
clear to most people what the utility of the Additional Protocol
in India is as a verification instrument."
