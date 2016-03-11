NEW DELHI, March 11 A water leak forced the
shutdown of a nuclear power plant in the western Indian state of
Gujarat on Friday, but no nuclear material was in danger of
being released at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, an official
said.
"No worker has been exposed to radiation and no
radioactivity was reported outside the plant," said K.S Pradeep
Kumar, associate director at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
(BARC) that oversees nuclear safety in India.
He said employees remained sequestered for hours, a standard
operating procedure, and team of scientists had started safety
checks. The reactor is expected to take another 24 hours to cool
down.
There are two pressurised heavy water reactors at Kakrapar
that have been in service for over 20 years and are operated by
the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.
