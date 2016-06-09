VIENNA, June 9 China is leading opposition to a
push by the United States and other major powers for India to
join the main club of countries controlling access to sensitive
nuclear technology, diplomats said on Thursday as the group
discussed India's membership bid.
Other countries opposing Indian membership of the Nuclear
Suppliers Group (NSG) include New Zealand, Ireland, Turkey,
South Africa and Austria, diplomats said.
The 48-nation NSG aims to prevent the proliferation of
nuclear weapons by restricting the sale of items that can be
used to make those arms.
India already enjoys most of the benefits of membership
under a 2008 exemption to NSG rules granted to support its
nuclear cooperation deal with Washington, even though India has
developed atomic weapons and never signed the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the main global arms control
pact.
Opponents argue that granting it membership would further
undermine efforts to prevent proliferation. It would also
infuriate India's rival Pakistan, which responded to India's
membership bid with one of its own and has the backing of its
close ally China.
"By bringing India on board, it's a slap in the face of the
entire non-proliferation regime," a diplomatic source from one
of a handful of countries resisting India's push said on
condition of anonymity.
A decision on Indian membership is not expected before an
NSG plenary meeting in Seoul on June 20, but diplomats said
Washington had been pressuring hold-outs, and Thursday's
closed-door meeting was a chance to see how strong opposition
is.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry wrote to members asking
them "not to block consensus on Indian admission to the NSG" in
a letter seen by Reuters and dated Friday.
China, however, showed no sign of backing down from its
opposition to India joining unless Pakistan becomes a member.
That would be unacceptable to many, given Pakistan's track
record -- the father of its nuclear weapons programme sold
nuclear secrets to countries including North Korea and Iran.
"China, if anything, is hardening (its position)," another
diplomat said.
Most of the hold-outs oppose the idea of admitting a non-NPT
state such as India and argue that if it is to be admitted, it
should be under criteria that apply equally to all states rather
than under a "tailor-made" solution for a U.S. ally.
Mexico's president said on Wednesday his country supports
India's membership bid, but one Vienna-based diplomat said it
still opposed the idea of it joining under conditions that did
not apply equally to all.
