(Recasts, adding diplomats' comments after meeting)
By Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy
VIENNA, June 9 A U.S.-led push for India to join
a club of countries controlling access to sensitive nuclear
technology made some headway on Thursday as several opponents
appeared more willing to work towards a compromise, but China
remained defiant.
The 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group aims to prevent the
proliferation of nuclear weapons by restricting the sale of
items that can be used to make those arms. It was set up in
response to India's first nuclear test in 1974.
India already enjoys most of the benefits of membership
under a 2008 exemption to NSG rules granted to support its
nuclear cooperation deal with Washington, even though India has
developed atomic weapons and never signed the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the main global arms control
pact.
But China on Thursday maintained its position that the
Non-Proliferation Treaty is central to the NSG, diplomats said.
The handful of other nations resisting India's admission to
the group, including South Africa, New Zealand and Turkey,
softened their stance somewhat, opening the door to a process
under which non-NPT states such as India might join, diplomats
said.
"There's movement, including towards a process, but we'd
have to see what that process would look like," one diplomat
said after the closed-door talks on Thursday aimed at preparing
for an annual NSG plenary meeting in Seoul later this month.
Opponents argue that granting India membership would further
undermine efforts to prevent proliferation. It would also
infuriate India's rival Pakistan, an ally of China's, which has
responded to India's membership bid with one of its own.
Pakistan joining would be unacceptable to many, given its
track record. The father of its nuclear weapons programme ran an
illicit network for years that sold nuclear secrets to countries
including North Korea and Iran.
"By bringing India on board, it's a slap in the face of the
entire non-proliferation regime," a diplomatic source from a
country resisting India's bid said on condition of anonymity.
Washington has been pressuring hold-outs, and Thursday's
meeting was a chance to see how strong opposition is.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry wrote to members asking
them "not to block consensus on Indian admission to the NSG" in
a letter seen by Reuters and dated Friday.
Most of the hold-outs argue that if India is to be admitted,
it should be under criteria that apply equally to all states
rather than under a "tailor-made" solution for a U.S. ally.
Mexico's president said on Wednesday his country now backs
India's membership bid. One Vienna-based diplomat said it had
softened its stance but still opposed the idea of India joining
under conditions that did not apply equally to all.
