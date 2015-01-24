Jan 25 U.S. President Barack Obama arrives in
India on Sunday for the second time, to build on what he calls
one of the defining relationships of the 21st Century.
Following are some key areas likely to be discussed during
his visit:
STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE
India's size, location, fast-growing economy and potential
as a democratic counterbalance to China makes the South Asian
nation an increasingly important element of U.S. military and
commercial strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
assertiveness in the region has already aligned India more with
Washington, but they do not see eye-to-eye on Pakistan, and
India is worried about the exit of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
India wants greater cooperation on terrorism and access to
high-technology goods for civilian and military use.
DEFENCE
The United States overtook Russia as the biggest weapons
supplier to India, the Indian government said in August. India
is the world's biggest weapons importer. U.S. officials
confidently predict deals will be unveiled on the trip,
including possibly joint production of Raven drones and systems
for Lockheed's C-130 transport planes. Standing in the
way of closer ties are Indian curbs on foreign companies owning
majority stakes in defence companies and U.S. curbs on exporting
certain technologies.
CIVIL NUCLEAR
U.S. and Indian officials are trying to unblock billions of
dollars of potential trade in nuclear energy, but it's not clear
if an agreement can be reached in time for Obama's visit.
The two sides signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008.
Holding up the trade is India's reluctance to pass legislation
shielding suppliers from liability in the event of a nuclear
accident, a deviation from international norms.
CLIMATE CHANGE
The United States and India are expected to announce efforts
to work together to combat climate change ahead of key global
talks in Paris later this year. India, the world's third largest
carbon emitter, is reluctant to follow the United States and
China in committing to a peak year for emissions on the grounds
it needs economic growth to alleviate poverty. Instead, India is
likely to trumpet its plans for a rapid expansion of renewable
energy, for which it needs U.S. investment and technology, and
improving energy efficiency.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
India wants U.S. companies to help lead investments of $100
billion in renewable energy. Modi promised to help renewable
energy companies overcome entry to the Indian market during his
trip to Washington last year. A barrier to investment is a
requirement that foreign companies make much of the equipment
within India, which business leaders say will push up costs.
ECONOMIC TIES
Modi and Obama last year targeted a five-fold increase in
annual trade to $500 billion. But U.S. business leaders have
been frustrated by limits on their access to the Indian market,
and battles over intellectual property protection. India and the
United States have also filed several cases against each other
at the World Trade Organisation over protection of their
domestic steel, poultry and solar industries. India is trying to
shed an image of arbitrary taxation on foreign companies and may
be close to a bilateral tax deal with Washington.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel,
Raju Gopalakrishnan and Ian Geoghegan)