UPDATE 1-BHP declares force majeure on Bowen Basin coal deliveries
* Fourth miner to make declaration after cyclone hits (Adds impact on coal prices, number of BHP mines)
NEW DELHI Jan 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is moving towards commercial cooperation on civil nuclear trade with the United States, six years after the two sides signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008.
Modi was addressing a joint news conference on the first day of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to India to establish an enduring strategic partnerhsip.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by John Chalmers)
* Fourth miner to make declaration after cyclone hits (Adds impact on coal prices, number of BHP mines)
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
SINGAPORE, April 5 Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on signs of gradual tightening in a market bloated by years of overproduction that has left storage tanks around the world brimming with unsold fuel.