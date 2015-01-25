NEW DELHI Jan 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is moving towards commercial cooperation on civil nuclear trade with the United States, six years after the two sides signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008.

Modi was addressing a joint news conference on the first day of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to India to establish an enduring strategic partnerhsip.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by John Chalmers)