NEW DELHI Jan 25 The United States and India have reached a breakthrough on two issues holding up civil nuclear cooperation between them, U.S. President Barack Obama told a news conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

The two countries signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008 but trade was stymied by India's reluctance to pass legislation shielding suppliers from liability in the event of a nuclear accident, a deviation from international norms.

