BRIEF-Prescient investment management unit's AUM at 78.2 bln rand at Dec-end

* Prescient Investment Management, subsidiary of Prescient Ltd, AUM at end of December 2016 was R78.2 bln vs R77.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2016