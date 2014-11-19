NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's economy will
accelerate in 2015 but will fail to attain the heady growth
rates of the past decade without sweeping structural reforms,
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said
on Wednesday.
In a country survey, the Paris-based think tank forecast
that Asia's third-largest economy would grow by 6.6 percent in
2015, up from its last forecast of 5.7 percent growth in May.
Growth would edge higher to 6.8 percent in 2016, it said.
"The economy has shown signs of a turnaround and imbalances
have lessened," the OECD said in the report which, while
providing comfort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that things
are looking up, highlighted tough choices ahead.
Modi's election by a landslide earlier this year has lifted
business confidence, while fiscal consolidation and easing
pressures on inflation and the current account deficit all point
in the right direction.
In its latest forecast, the OECD said it expected inflation
to fall to 5.4 percent in 2015 and nudge higher to 5.6 percent
the following year, after 6.9 percent in 2014. In May, it
forecast that inflation would remain above 6 percent over the
next few years.
Yet while current risks are broadly balanced, the medium-
term outlook is less bright. Exports are constrained by
supply-side bottlenecks, while high corporate borrowing and
deteriorating asset quality at banks "may put the investment
recovery at risk", the report added.
Huge barriers to growth, from infrastructure bottlenecks to
restrictive labour laws to weak education, will hold India back
if not addressed.
"Structural reforms would raise India's economic growth. In
their absence, however, growth will remain below the 8 percent
achieved during the previous decade," the OECD said in the
158-page report.
In its key recommendations the OECD said India should:
** Improve the macroeconomic framework by introducing
flexible inflation targeting, pursuing fiscal consolidation,
implementing a national value-added tax and strengthening
banking oversight.
** Boost manufacturing jobs by simplifying labour laws,
improving access to education, accelerating approvals for
infrastructure projects and improving the business climate.
** Increasing female economic participation by ensuring
equal work opportunities for women and expanding access to
education and skills training for female entrepreneurs.
** Improving access to, and the quality of, healthcare.
The OECD tracks its 34 advanced economy members, in addition
to issuing forecasts and surveys of large non-member countries
like India.
