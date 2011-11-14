NEW DELHI Nov 14 State-run explorer Oil India has hired Deutsche Bank for the valuation of Gabon assets of French oil producer Maurel et Prom, a source with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

Oil India, which operates mostly in northeastern India, holds participating interest in overseas assets in Libya, Gabon, Iran, Nigeria and Sudan. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)