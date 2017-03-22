(Refiles to remove extra word in paragraph 4)
NEW DELHI, March 22 India approved a policy on
Wednesday allowing extra time to contractors of old blocks to
unlock oil and gas reserves of more than 426 million barrels,
worth over $21 billion, as it seeks to cut its dependence on
imports.
The policy approved by the Cabinet will help companies
including Cairn India and Oil and Natural Gas Corp
that are exploring blocks awarded before 1999.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has
been taking steps to boost local oil and gas output, which had
been almost stagnant for decades. India imports about 80 percent
of its oil needs.
Modi set a target in 2015 to cut dependence on oil imports
from about four fifths to 67 percent by 2020. Brent crude
was trading at $50.2 a barrel at 1627 GMT.
During the extension period, contractors are expected to
make an additional investment of more than $5.4 billion, a
government statement said.
"This policy will enable the contractors to extract not only
the remaining reserves but also plan to extract additional
reserves by implementing new technologies," a government
statement said.
During April-February, the production from these old oil and
gas blocks was around 55 million barrels of oil and 965 million
cubic metres of natural gas, the statement said.
The Cairn-operated Barmer block in the desert state of
Rajasthan accounts for about half India's onshore production of
crude oil.
During the extension period, the government's share in the
profit earned from these blocks will rise by 10 percent, the
statement added.
