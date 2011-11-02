NEW DELHI Nov 2 India's oil minister, S. Jaipal
Reddy, hopes a ministerial panel to review prices of fuel sold
at subsidised rates will convene before the next parliament
session begins, which is likely to be on Nov. 22, he told
reporters on Wednesday.
He said revenue losses of India's oil marketing companies
because of sales at subsidised rates are expected to hover at
1.3 trillion rupees ($26.38 billion) in this fiscal year ending
March 31, 2012.
India subsidises retail prices of diesel, kerosene and
cooking gas but petrol prices were liberalised over a year ago.
The costs of these price caps have climbed as international
oil prices have risen.
($1 = 49.275 Indian rupees)
