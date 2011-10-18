NEW DELHI Oct 18 India's crude oil output is expected to rise 1.3 percent to 38.19 million tonnes in 2011/12 from a year ago, while natural gas output is likely to edge down to 51.68 billion cubic meter from a year ago, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Higher output from Cairn India's Rajasthan block is expected to raise the oil output, while a fall in production from Reliance Industries -operated D6 block, off India's east coast, will nudge down the gas output, the statement said.

India imports about 80 percent of its oil needs to meet its growing local fuel demand and feed its expanding refining capacity.

Refining capacity in Asia's third-largest economy is expected to touch 232.30 million tonnes by the end of the current fiscal in March, versus 193.40 million tonnes now. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)