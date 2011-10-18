* Oil output seen rising 1.3 pct to 763,800 bpd by March 2012

* Natural gas output seen down at 51.68 bln cubic meters

* Refining capacity expected to rise 20 pct by March 2012 (Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 India's crude oil output is expected to rise only marginally in the fiscal 2011/12, a government statement said, which could force Asia's third largest economy to resort to costlier imports as it expands refining capacity.

India, the world's fourth largest oil importer, ships in 80 percent of its oil needs to meet growing local fuel demand and feed its expanding refining capacity.

The country's oil output is expected to rise an annual 1.3 percent to 763,800 barrels per day (bpd), while natural gas production is seen edging down to 51.68 billion cubic meters from a year ago, the government said in the statement on Tuesday.

Higher output from Cairn India's Rajasthan block is expected to raise the oil output, while a fall in production from Reliance Industries -operated D6 block, off India's east coast, will nudge down the gas output, the statement said.

Refining capacity is expected to rise 20 percent to about 4.65 million bpd at the end of the current fiscal year in March, it said.

India has a surplus refining capacity but it still imports fuel as private firms, controlling over a third of current capacity, prefer to export.

Unlike state fuel retailers, private firms do not get partial compensation from the government and upstream firms on sale of fuel state-set cheaper rates.

Lower realisation on fuels sales along with rupee depreciation <INR/] and higher oil prices LCOc1 have hurt cash flows of the state oil marketing firms, resulting in higher borrowings and interest burden.

The combined debt of state-run oil retailers -- Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- rose 23 percent since March to 1.19 trillion rupees ($24.31 billion) in August.

These firms sell diesel, kerosene and cooking gas at subsidised rates to help the government control inflation .

India is aggressively pursuing oil diplomacy to ensure energy security for the country, the statement said.

It is building strategic oil storage at three locations in southern India, sufficient to meet 90 days demand, as a hedge against crude price volatility and to ensure supplies in case of disruption.

The first storage of 9.75 million barrels at Vizag will be completed by end of this month, while the second facility of about 11 million barrels at Mangalore will be ready by November next year, the statement said.

An 18.76 million barrels storage at Padur will be completed by May 2013, it said.

The statement said oil companies, which currently own oil storage capacity of 162.726 barrels, are building tanks to store 24.12 barrels more, taking India's overall all oil storage capacity to about 226 million barrels. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)