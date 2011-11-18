EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with supply cut -sources
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
NEW DELHI Nov 18 India's oil ministry has approved sale of a 10 percent stake in state-run explorer Oil India, a source at the ministry said on Friday.
The government owns 78.4 percent of Oil India.
"We have approved the disinvestment ministry's proposal for a share sale in Oil India," the source said, on condition of anonymity.
The source said the share sale will take place after a similar sale of shares in state-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The ONGC share sale is unlikely to take palce before March 31, 2012. It has been postponed several times because of poor market conditions.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.
MISRATA, Libya, Feb 10 Islamic State militants have shifted to desert valleys and inland hills southeast of Tripoli as they seek to exploit Libya's political divisions after defeat in their former stronghold of Sirte, security officials say.