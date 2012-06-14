* Seeks more time from Iran on terms of contract on South
Pars
* Asks for participation in Algerian LNG projects
* Seeks swift deal on pricing for extra 3.5 mtpa LNG from
Qatar
(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI, June 14 India is seeking extra oil
supplies from OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Algeria, as
the country, already cutting its dependence on sanctions-hit
Iran, works to secure additional barrels to feed its expanding
refining capacity.
India has sought an additional 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of oil - equivalent to 5 million tonnes a year - from its
biggest supplier, Saudi Arabia, on top of 640,000 bpd which it
got in 2011/12, a government statement said, citing a meeting in
Vienna on Thursday between oil ministers of the two countries.
India, exempted on Monday from the latest U.S. sanctions
aimed against Iran's disputed nuclear programme after cutting
crude purchases from Tehran, is the world's fourth-largest oil
importer and the second-biggest customer of the Islamic
republic.
In 2012/13 India's annual oil imports from Iran could fall
even further than a planned 11 percent cut as it is struggling
to secure Iran shipments, hit by insurance problems triggered by
European sanctions that take effect in
July.
At a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Ali al-Naimi,
India's oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy also invited investment
from the world's top oil exporter in its petrochemical and
downstream sector.
During a meeting with Iranian oil minister Rostam Qasemi,
Reddy sought more time to settle terms of a service contract for
part of the giant South Pars gas field between state-run ONGC
Videsh Ltd and Iran Offshore Oil Company, the statement said.
Ministers were gathered in Vienna for a meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Development of Iran's energy sector has been slowed by the
sanctions and many foreign companies have been forced to pull
out. Energy-hungry India is keen to keep discussions running.
Reddy also sought extra oil supplies from Algeria, which has
recently started supplying state-run Indian Oil Corp
and may soon supply Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
India, which faces declining local gas output, also wants
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Algeria on a long-term
basis and Reddy added said it wanted to invest in the sector in
Algeria.
State-run GAIL (India) Ltd is in talks with
Algeria's national oil company Sonatrach for LNG imports on
annual basis, the statement said.
Reddy also discussed pricing of a 3.5 million tonnes a year
LNG deal between Petronet LNG and RasGas with Qatar's
oil minister Mohammed al-Sada, hoping for an early solution.
Qatar, the world's top LNG exporter, annually supplies 7.5
million tonnes of LNG to Petronet under a long term deal.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Anthony Barker)