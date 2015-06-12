* Minister asks refiners to raise spot purchases
* Ready to deepen relations with Iran if sanctions lifted
* Pradhan's foreign trips help raise firms' visibility -OVL
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 12 India is trying to use its
position as one of the world's biggest energy consumers to
strike better bargains for its companies with oil exporting
nations, in a marked change of approach under Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
The oil ministry is moving beyond seeking additional barrels
for import in talks with exporters. Now, the energy-deficient
country wants to use its thirst for oil as a weapon to broker
deals to help strengthen its economy and create jobs, Oil
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters in an interview.
"We are a market. The quantum that we buy is our weapon,"
45-year-old Pradhan said.
India, the world's fourth biggest oil consumer and third
biggest importer, ships in about 80 percent of the crude oil it
consumes and fuel demand is rising with rapid economic growth.
After clocking faster growth than China in the December
quarter, India's economy grew 7.5 percent in the quarter through
March, outstripping its larger neighbour's 7 percent in the same
period. Last year, India's economy grew at 7.3 percent.
Consumption of petroleum products is estimated to be 166.9
million tonnes this fiscal year, and local oil output has
remained almost stagnant for years.
Since taking office in May last year, Modi and his ministers
have actively tried to showcase India's growing role in
international trade. The prime minister has visited 18 countries
including Japan, the United States and China, over the past
year, promoting India as an ideal destination for investments.
Pradhan said India's new oil diplomacy aims to further its
interests on four fronts: to buy oil and gas acreage; source
imports on better terms; increase investment in sectors such as
pipelines and refining; and get business for engineering and
construction companies with jobs for skilled Indian labour.
"South Korea lifts slightly more oil that we buy from the
Middle East but its participation in engineering and
construction business there is double than ours," said Pradhan,
who spoke in Hindi during the interview.
The Middle East is India's biggest oil supplier, although
the emergence of new trade routes following a decline in global
crude prices and supply glut has led to an increase in supplies
from central Asia to Latin America.
LIMITED WINDOW
India's push comes at a time when it has become a rare
bright spot for demand in the global oil market.
A senior Saudi Aramco official said on Thursday Indian oil
demand is set to rise, while Chinese oil demand is likely to
stabilise in the second half of this year.
India has a "limited window" of opportunity to get deals for
its companies as a glut of oil is allowing buyers to call the
shots, said Ehsan Ul Haq, senior consultant at UK-based
consultant KBC Energy Economics.
"It is probably the best time," Haq said.
Pradhan sees India's fuel demand rising due to a push by the
government to create a manufacturing hub and jobs.
He recently visited Colombia and Mexico, and met OPEC
members in Vienna to help Indian companies grow their footprint.
ONGC Videsh Managing Director N.K. Verma, who travelled with
Pradhan, said the visit helped the state-owned oil company forge
new relationships and increase its visibility.
"We are getting a boost in our effort to capture equity oil
and gas for the nations," Verma said.
Pradhan said easing global oil prices have provided an
opportunity to India to raise spot purchases and diversify its
crude basket. But he added that New Delhi is also mindful of its
long-term relationship with oil-rich nations.
"We cannot make knee-jerk decision following short-term
volatility," he said.
When asked whether India will boost imports from Iran if
sanctions are lifted against the Persian Gulf nation at the end
of the month, he said: "There is sufficient indication to Iran
that if anything positive comes out on June 30, India is ready
to go ahead."
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)