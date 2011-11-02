(Repeats without changes to text)

NEW DELHI Nov 2 The D6 gas block off India's east coast run by Reliance Industries is producing 42 million cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas, down from an originally plan 69 mmscmd, the country's upstream regulator S.K Srivastava said on Wednesday.

He also said the D6 block currently produces 13,500 barrels per day crude oil.

In September, India's upstream regulator said Reliance was producing 44 mmscmd from its main D6 block.

The current figure is much lower than the 60 mscmd it was producing a year earlier and far off the planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.

India's federal auditor last month criticised Reliance and the government over development of the gas field in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin.

Earlier this year, Reliance sold a 30 percent stake in 23 oil and gas blocks, some in the KG basin, to BP in a $7.2 billion deal.

The British company, with deepwater exploration expertise, has said it is confident of raising gas output from the field from 2014.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)