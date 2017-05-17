NEW DELHI, May 17 India imported 1.3 percent more crude oil in April than the
previous month, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters
Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with Iraq emerging as the biggest supplier, topping Saudi
Arabia.
The share of Latin American and African oil in India's overall imports declined in April
from a year ago, while that of Middle East rose.
The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson
Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.
Region/Coun Apr March %chg Apr %chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %Chg
try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 Yr/Yr 2017 2016 Yr/Yr
Latam
Brazil 0.0 64.8 -100.0 69.6 -100.0 85.2 48.3 76.4
Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.5 -100.0
Ecuador 0.0 25.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 24.7 0.0 --
Mexico 211.8 133.1 59.1 0.0 -- 165.6 80.0 107.0
Venezuela 350.9 540.4 -35.1 496.9 -29.4 400.8 538.8 -25.6
Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 --
Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 562.7 763.4 -26.3 566.6 -0.7 676.3 684.6 -1.2
Asia
Brunei 18.3 54.2 -66.2 18.1 1.3 36.8 23.7 55.4
Malaysia 65.8 56.3 16.9 69.7 -5.7 78.0 79.1 -1.4
Indonesia 0.0 0.00 -- 22.8 -100.0 0.0 11.3 -100.0
Australia 0.0 0.00 -- 38.7 -100.0 0.0 9.6 -100.0
TOTAL 84.1 110.4 -23.9 149.3 -43.7 114.8 123.6 -7.1
Middle East
Oman 0.0 0.00 -- 68.6 -100.0 4.2 24.8 -83.0
Iran 535.1 525.7 1.8 392.9 36.2 563.8 322.5 74.8
Iraq 1,041.0 780.2 33.4 960.7 8.4 844.8 871.3 -3.0
Qatar 82.4 37.4 120.5 41.6 97.7 64.5 97.0 -33.5
Kuwait 245.0 206.3 18.8 239.5 2.3 192.1 243.9 -21.3
S. Arabia 749.0 791.52 -5.4 811.8 -7.7 784.5 870.2 -9.8
U.A.E. 290.6 255.3 13.8 356.4 -18.5 304.9 323.4 -5.7
Dubai 0.0 16.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.4 4.2 196.2
TOTAL 2943.1 2612.4 12.7 2871.5 2.5 2771.4 2758.0 0.5
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 33.3 -100.0 25.5 24.6 3.3
Kazakhstan 34.1 63.8 -46.6 22.4 52.0 33.3 5.6 498.4
Russia 69.3 54.8 26.4 34.2 102.7 31.5 8.5 271.4
TOTAL 103.4 118.7 -12.9 89.9 15.0 90.2 38.7 133.2
Africa
Nigeria 472.7 428.1 10.4 508.4 -7.0 422.0 499.3 -15.5
Angola 0.0 189.0 -100.0 125.9 -100.0 112.8 124.4 -9.3
Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0 0.0 27.9 -100.0
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.8 -100.0
Chad 33.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.6 0.0 --
Egypt 37.0 35.8 3.5 37.2 -0.4 37.1 27.7 33.9
Sudan 36.2 42.1 -14.0 0.0 -- 19.9 5.3 278.3
Eq Guinea 34.6 0.0 -- 54.9 -37.0 8.6 37.8 -77.2
Algeria 63.6 48.3 31.6 0.0 -- 36.5 5.7 539.8
TOTAL 677.2 743.2 -8.9 758.3 -10.7 653.4 735.9 -11.2
CANADA 34.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 0.0 --
TOTAL ALL 4404.7 4348.1 1.3 4435.6 -0.7 4314.7 4340.8 -0.6
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days.
Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
Data also include some crude parcels that arrived in March but discharged in April. Data also
include some parcels that arrived in April and discharged in May.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)