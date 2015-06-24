* Africa supplied 26 pct of May India imports vs April's
15.5 pct
* Middle East oil share fell to 54 pct from 61 percent
* Indian refiners switch to cheaper African crudes via spot
market
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 24 Saudi Arabia lost its spot
last month as India's top oil supplier to Nigeria for the first
time in at least four years, according to ship tracking data
compiled by Reuters, as the world's top crude exporter struggles
to maintain market share in Asia.
The OPEC kingpin also fell behind Russia and Angola as the
biggest crude supplier to China last month, official data showed
this week.
The Middle East country's failure to maintain its position
in some markets comes despite it leading a strategy by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to keep
output high to drive out competitors.
In India, refiners have been switching out of long-term
contracts with Middle East suppliers in favour of spot
purchases, often African oil.
A glut of African cargoes has emerged as the U.S. shale boom
cuts American demand and accelerated as OPEC keeps output high.
The share of African oil, mainly from Nigeria and Angola,
jumped to 26 percent of India's total imports in May, up from
around 15.5 percent in April and the highest in more than four
years, according to tracking data on tanker arrivals.
At the same time, the Middle East share fell to 54 percent
in May from 61 percent, with Saudi Arabia supplying some 732,400
barrels per day (bpd) compared with Nigeria's 745,200 bpd.
The shift comes as the gap between the international
benchmark Brent and the Middle East price marker narrows. The
premium for Nigerian crude over Brent has plummeted in recent
months, making it more attractive.
"This gives advantage to the complex refiners like Reliance
to buy superior grades of oil like those from Nigeria at
discounted rates," said Ehsan Ul Haq, senior consultant at
UK-based consultant KBC Energy Economics.
Reliance Industries got about a quarter of its oil
in May from Africa, the highest in at least three years.
Indian Oil Corp aims to get 70 percent of its oil
needs through term volumes compared to 80 percent last year,
including a deal with Kuwait halved to 100,000
bpd.
Another refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp, plans to cut its
dependence on term contracts to 75 percent this fiscal year from
82 percent a year ago, according to a source.
Head of refinery operations at Hindustan Petroleum Corp
, B. K. Namdeo, said purchases of West African oil make
sense when Brent's premium over the Middle East price marker,
known as Dubai swaps, is less than $2 per barrel.
The spread DUB-EFS-1M has mostly hovered below that since
oil prices crashed in the second half of last year and hit its
lowest in two months this week at $1.32.
KBC Energy's Haq estimates West African oil's share to India
could average as much as 25 percent this year.
(Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Ed Davies)