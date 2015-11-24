* India imports from AsiaPac more than double from Sept
* Malaysia cutting spot premiums to attract buyers -BPCL
* Malaysian supply to India highest in six months
* Bulk of oil still from Mideast, West Africa, Latin America
By Nidhi Verma and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Nov 24 India's crude oil
imports from the Asia-Pacific region spiked last month as its
refiners looked beyond their traditional suppliers for cheaper
purchases amid a global supply glut.
Crude imports from points east of India, mainly Malaysia and
Australia, surged to 187,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October,
the highest since April 2014, according to ship tracking data
obtained from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil
Research & Forecasts.
That was more than double the volume imported from
Asia-Pacific in September and up some 70 percent from a year
ago, the data showed. The surge in shipments were a boost to
Malaysia, Southeast Asia's second-biggest oil producer, and
Australia, where some refineries have been shut.
Malaysia in particular has been looking for stable outlets
to bolster oil revenues and cushion the impact of falling global
crude prices, reducing spot prices to attract buyers and
offering grades to refiners further away such as in India.
"Malaysia has reduced the premium (to the Brent benchmark)
it charges, so these grades have become attractive. Also,
freight cost from Malaysia is less compared to Nigeria, that
makes the Malaysian grade cheaper," said a senior executive at
Bharat Petroleum Corp.
Malaysian oil supplies to India last month were the highest
in six months, the data showed.
Refiners in India normally buy Malaysian oil through term
deals but BPCL recently procured barrels through spot tenders.
Shell supplied Malaysian Kikeh and Miri grades to BPCL
in October under a deal obtained through a spot tender.
Last month, the Indian refiner for the first time also
imported the Russian Sokol grade from Far East Russia, a
high-quality crude that usually goes to refiners in nearby South
Korea and Japan.
Other spot values for Asia-Pacific crude loading in
September fell to multi-year lows, as refinery margins weakened
amid slowing regional demand and a buildup of product stocks,
further boosting the shipments from East Asia.
And at a time of slowing demand growth in China, India looks
like the "brightest spot" for Asian barrels, said Ehasan Ul-Haq,
senior analyst at London-based consultancy KBC Energy Economics.
Still, India by far meets the bulk of its oil demand through
supplies from Middle East, West Africa and Latin America, with
Saudi Arabia regaining its top supplier status in October and
Iraq falling back to the second slot.
Crude futures have already lost around 60
percent of their value since mid-2014 due to a global oil glut
that has sparked price competition among producers from West
Africa to East Asia in a fight for global market share.
Overall in October India imported nearly 9 percent more
crude than a year ago at 3.94 million bpd, according to the
shipping data.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)