NEW DELHI, Jan 13 India imported 13.4 percent more oil in December than a year earlier, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with Iran's share of overall imports touching a pre-sanctions level of 12 percent. India's oil imports from Iran rose sharply to 546,600 barrels per day (bpd) last month from about 181,200 bpd a year ago, the data showed. India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, shipped in about 7.4 percent more oil in 2016 than a year earlier, as processing at Indian Oil Corp's 300,000 bpd refinery in eastern Odisha state rose. In December, Iraq displaced Saudi Arabia as the top oil supplier to India. The following table shows India's imports by country according to the data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Countr Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg y 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 138.6 99.7 39.1 65.7 111.0 61.8 82.3 -24.9 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 70.2 -100.0 5.8 37.4 -84.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 32.4 -100.0 Mexico 311.8 142.6 118.6 173.6 79.6 134.1 122.9 9.1 Venezuela 412.8 353.6 16.8 536.4 -23.0 478.6 462.3 3.5 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.6 -100.0 TOTAL 863.2 595.9 44.9 845.9 2.1 680.4 742.0 -8.3 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 Brunei 36.3 43.6 -16.6 18.2 99.6 26.7 26.2 2.1 Malaysia 76.6 145.1 -47.2 123.3 -37.9 88.2 81.6 8.1 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.2 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 45.6 -100.0 4.8 10.4 -53.9 TOTAL 112.9 188.7 -40.1 187.2 -39.7 128.9 119.1 8.2 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 23.2 -100.0 Oman 16.3 0.0 -- 20.5 -20.4 12.4 12.6 -1.7 Iran 546.6 588.7 -7.2 181.2 201.7 472.9 208.3 127.1 Iraq 896.7 736.8 21.7 588.2 52.4 789.6 644.2 22.6 Qatar 67.9 132.4 -48.7 102.9 -34.0 108.3 72.6 49.3 Kuwait 206.6 193.0 7.1 243.9 -15.3 215.6 259.0 -16.8 S. Arabia 680.1 873.2 -22.1 845.9 -19.6 821.2 785.9 4.5 U.A.E. 352.4 351.2 0.3 217.5 62.0 345.5 308.8 11.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 1.4 98.4 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 TOTAL 2766.6 2875.3 -3.8 2200.1 25.7 2768.5 2318.6 19.4 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 42.7 13.7 212.2 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 10.9 -32.9 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 31.5 -100.0 11.0 5.6 96.9 TOTAL 0.0 34.1 -100.0 31.5 -100.0 60.9 30.1 102.5 Africa Nigeria 545.1 350.9 55.3 362.8 50.2 388.0 435.8 -11.0 Angola 60.2 100.5 -40.1 218.2 -72.4 134.1 173.2 -22.6 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 2.9 -4.9 Cameroon 53.7 0.0 -- 30.0 79.3 28.3 34.1 -17.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 12.7 -56.1 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.1 -100.0 8.2 27.3 -70.2 Egypt 71.9 0.0 -- 36.6 96.4 36.5 57.9 -36.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 2.5 -26.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 3.6 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 31.6 27.3 15.9 Algeria 0.0 32.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.2 10.4 103.9 TOTAL 730.8 484.2 50.9 679.6 7.5 659.8 787.7 -16.2 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4473.6 4178.2 7.1 3944.2 13.4 4292.6 3998.4 7.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sonali Paul)