NEW DELHI, Nov 1 India's oil imports from Iran rose 53 percent in September on the month to 294,400 barrels per day (bpd), tanker discharge data made available to Reuters shows, as MRPL resumed buying normal volumes from Tehran after a gap of two months and the sanctions-hit nation got a new client HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, part owned by steel tycoon L.N. Mittal. Oil imports from Iran in September more than doubled from 131,400 bpd a year ago when Essar Oil shut its Vadinar refinery for an upgrade. However, in the first half of 2012/13, India's oil imports from Iran fell 19 percent to 257,000 bpd, even lower than planned, potentially helping New Delhi win a renewal of a waiver from U.S. sanctions. For a story, see The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Sept Aug %chg Sept %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 68.29 119.96 -43.07 69.11 -1.18 98.17 68.11 44.14 Colombia 72.57 70.35 3.16 70.57 2.84 24.00 18.74 28.04 Ecuador 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 8.16 -100.00 Mexico 35.96 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 66.28 42.76 55.01 Venezuela 428.17 378.57 13.10 211.21 102.72 302.43 173.70 74.11 TOTAL 605.00 568.88 6.35 350.89 72.42 490.88 311.47 57.60 Asia Brunei 31.44 16.94 85.58 0.00 -- 25.73 26.66 -3.48 Malaysia 20.37 39.18 -48.00 38.69 -47.35 42.44 53.29 -20.37 Australia 0.00 19.78 -100.00 0.00 -- 6.58 11.52 -42.91 TOTAL 51.81 75.89 -31.74 38.69 33.90 74.75 91.48 -18.29 Meast Neutral Zone 241.88 64.55 274.71 215.84 12.07 160.15 120.57 32.83 Oman 0.00 0.00 -- 43.07 -100.00 10.86 105.92 -89.75 Iran 294.42 191.96 53.37 131.40 124.06 321.08 305.85 4.98 Iraq 522.98 731.29 -28.49 385.44 35.68 488.51 470.30 3.87 Qatar 139.68 118.55 17.82 82.73 68.83 138.33 122.52 12.90 Kuwait 307.80 254.08 21.15 257.20 19.67 287.46 250.21 14.89 S Arabia 541.77 680.27 -20.36 494.21 9.62 578.06 517.74 11.65 UAE 329.71 266.32 23.80 267.67 23.18 288.21 267.11 7.90 Dubai 0.00 0.00 -- 33.58 -100.00 11.63 9.06 28.35 Yemen 28.95 0.00 -- 19.22 50.60 19.81 15.27 29.76 TOTAL 2407.20 2307.03 4.34 1930.36 24.70 2304.10 2184.55 5.47 Europe Albania 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.61 0.00 -- TOTAL 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.61 0.00 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 54.08 52.81 2.42 0.00 -- 43.58 11.85 267.86 Russia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 3.94 0.00 -- TOTAL 54.08 52.81 2.42 0.00 -- 47.52 11.85 301.15 Africa Nigeria 129.66 148.95 -12.95 282.27 -54.07 284.83 273.79 4.03 Angola 254.82 154.10 65.36 96.12 165.12 153.37 177.85 -13.76 Ivory coast 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.31 0.00 -- Cameroon 0.00 0.00 -- 25.79 -100.00 11.52 10.88 5.82 Congo 32.86 19.57 67.89 0.00 -- 23.54 1.98 1089.54 Egypt 74.19 17.73 318.40 75.43 -1.65 44.35 51.74 -14.29 Gabon 52.60 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 26.38 0.00 -- Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.32 7.06 -67.16 Eq Guinea 57.13 0.00 -- 31.63 80.61 26.53 28.91 -8.21 Algeria 32.54 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 16.32 25.59 -36.24 Libya 43.58 32.78 32.95 0.00 -- 27.28 9.52 186.62 TOTAL 677.39 373.14 81.54 511.24 32.50 618.74 587.32 5.35 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3795.48 3377.74 12.37 2831.18 34.06 3537.60 3186.65 11.01 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)