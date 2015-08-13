* Indian refiners owe more than $6.5 bln for Iran oil
imports
* India seeking U.S. clearance for oil payments
* Release of some frozen Iran oil dues allowed under deal
-U.S.
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 13 Indian refiners have got the
green light to prepare to pay Iran $1.4 billion in oil dues, two
sources with knowledge of the issue said, in one of the first
signs that last month's nuclear deal is helping Tehran unlock
frozen funds.
The landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six major world
powers was struck on July 14 and sanctions could begin to be
removed later this year if U.N. inspectors confirm Tehran is
complying with its provisions.
Indian Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi asked refiners this
month to prepare to pay Tehran two installment of $700 million,
part of the money owed for oil imports, said the sources, who
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Iran is desperate for funds and investment to help its
economy, crippled by decades of sanction.
Mehrishi last month led a delegation of officials from the
Reserve Bank of India and state-run UCO Bank to Tehran
to discuss oil payments.
The exact timing of the payments is unclear since the
finance ministry is seeking clearance from the Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of treasury to go
ahead, one of the sources said.
The office of India's finance secretary did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. Treasury said it did not comment specifically on
countries or institutions involved in payments.
But in a statement said "the U.S. government has committed
to render non-sanctionable the release in installments of
certain Iranian restricted funds held overseas in an amount
consistent with installments provided under previous JPOA relief
periods."
JPOA, or Joint Plan of Action, refers to an interim nuclear
pact.
The Indian payments are likely to be conducted using a
mechanism based on a series of back-to-back transactions in
different currencies that are initially channelled through the
Reserve Bank of India, the sources said.
Iran would eventually get the payment in dirhams from the
United Arab Emirates' central bank.
India is Iran's biggest oil client after China, though New
Delhi has reduced purchases under pressure from sanctions and
Tehran has slipped to the seventh biggest supplier from the
second before sanctions.
Indian refiners Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
, Essar Oil, Indian Oil Corp,
Hindustan Petroleum Corp and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd
(HMEL) together owe Iran more than $6.5 billion.
This represents just over half of the bill for crude bought
since February 2013, when a route to pay for Iranian oil through
Turkey's Halkbank was stopped.
Under an interim nuclear deal in November 2013, some of
Iran's blocked funds were released by Asian buyers, including
India.
Indian companies have deposited 45 percent of their oil
payments in a rupee-denominated account at an Indian state bank
that Iran is allowed to use to buy goods not covered by
sanctions such as food and medicines.
About 170 billion Indian rupees ($2.62 billion) are in
Iran's account with UCO Bank.
($1 = 64.8027 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati in WASHINGTON;
Editing by Ed Davies)