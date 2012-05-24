NEW DELHI May 24 A planned meeting by an Indian
committee of ministers to discuss raising diesel and other fuel
prices may not happen following widespread protests and
political backlash to a petrol price rise, a finance ministry
official said on Thursday.
"It is doubtful whether there will be meeting because there
is so much political reaction to the hike in petrol prices," the
official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
The same official had earlier said the committee would meet
on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquified petroleum gas and
kerosene prices.
Another finance ministry source confirmed the meeting was
now in doubt.
