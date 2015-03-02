NEW DELHI, March 2 India has provided 24 billion
rupees (about $388 million) in the revised budget estimates for
the current fiscal year to fill its first strategic crude
reserves, a government statement said on Monday, indicating oil
could be purchased by end-March.
A fall in oil prices helped Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to
present a budget that loosened the reins on public spending to
drive growth as the federal government could save billions of
dollars in oil subsidy.
India, the world's No.4 crude consumer, is building storage
facilities at three locations in the south of the country to
hold a total 36.87 million barrels of oil, enough to cover about
13 days of its needs in case of a supply disruption.
The first underground facility at Vizag that can hold 9.75
million barrels is completed and ready for commissioning.
The Vizag facility has two compartments of 7.55 million
barrels and 2.20 million barrels. The smaller compartment will
be used by Hindustan Petroleum for its 166,000
barrels-per-day Vizag refinery in Andhra Pradesh.
With global oil prices trading at around $62.2 per
barrel, it would cost around $470 million to fill the bigger
compartment at Vizag.
The remaining two strategic storage facilities at Padur and
Mangalore in southern Karnataka state that can together hold
29.3 million barrels are expected to be ready by October.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)