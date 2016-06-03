NEW DELHI, June 3 India is looking at ways to help the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, enter into the local fuel retail sector, federal oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a live web telecast on a government website.

He also said European major Shell had drawn up plans to expand its retail fuel business in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)