NEW DELHI Aug 19 India's prime minister will
review the functioning of the oil ministry amid criticism over
falling output from a key gas field as well as poor performance
of state-run oil firms, the Economic Times reported on Friday
quoting unnamed government officials.
In June, the oil ministry came under criticism from the
state auditor for what it said was allowing some exploring
companies to overstate costs of field developments and exploring
beyond their contracted areas.
The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) draft report
said energy major Reliance had inflated development
costs on its D6 block in the Krishna-Godavari basin and cited a
joint venture of Reliance with BG and ONGC for
hiking development costs in the Panna-Mukta and Tapti gas
fields.
Reliance is already facing criticism for pumping less gas
than it should from the key D6 block, one of the biggest gas
producing blocks in India.
"PM will take a review meeting soon but no definite date is
known to us," the Economic Times quoted an unnamed oil ministry
official as saying.
It said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also assess the
performance of state-run oil companies, some of which have
posted losses in the first quarter of the current year.
He is also expected to review the burgeoning fuel subsidy
bill and delays in key appointments to state oil firms, the
report said.
The possible review by the prime minister comes at a time
when his coalition's political capital is being sapped by
popular protests against government corruption.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)