NEW DELHI Nov 14 India is considering a 10 percent stake sale in state-run explorer OIL India, likely in the next fiscal year that begins in April, a company source told reporters on Monday.

"It has to be at least 10 percent and our share sale will happen once ONGC's FPO (follow-on public offer) is completed," the source added.

The government owns 78.4 percent stake in OIL India.

ONGC's share sale, first scheduled for March, has been postponed several times this year due to poor market conditions and lingering concerns over government fuel subsidies, part of which are borne by ONGC. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)