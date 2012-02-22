Feb 22 India's local oil product sales in January rose an annual 2.32 percent, almost flat from the previous month, as growth in demand for industrial fuels slowed during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest oil consumer, totaled 12.15 million tonnes in January.

Petrol sales grew an annual 1.97 percent in January, after growing at about 11.6 percent in December, the data showed.

But consumption of diesel -- which makes up over a third of local fuel use, grew at an annual 7.64 percent last month, quicker than 6 percent rise in December.

India's crude imports in January rose 18.65 percent. Its refined fuels imports were down an annual 31 percent while exports declined 4.5 percent.

The data includes actual imports and exports by Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at Jamnagar in western India for October and November and is estimated for subsequent months.

Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for January. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------

2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.38 5.85 5.71 5.34 5.00 5.52 4.93 4.96 Petrol 1.16 1.34 1.16 1.25 1.14 1.20 1.19 1.19 LPG 1.32 1.40 1.34 1.23 1.28 1.33 1.20 1.22 Naphtha 0.92 0.85 0.99 1.03 0.96 1.01 0.92 0.74 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.45 0.45 0.43 0.43 Kerosene 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.67 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.75 Fuel Oil 0.69 0.75 0.80 0.76 0.83 0.88 0.84 0.93 Bitumen 0.40 0.48 0.44 0.30 0.42 0.43 0.30 0.31 All* 12.15 13.00 12.87 12.08 11.88 12.60 11.51 11.65 --------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------

2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.22 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.11 0.01 0.01 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.18 0.14 0.23 0.17 LPG 0.24 0.45 0.37 0.39 0.50 0.34 0.39 0.31 Naphtha 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.17 0.23 0.20 0.12 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.15 0.07 0.10 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.04 0.07 0.06 0.07 0.06 All* 1.05 1.09 1.05 1.08 1.52 1.34 1.37 1.26 -----------------------------------------------------------

2012/11 2011/10 CRUDE OIL JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT IMPORTS 16.92 13.51 14.85 12.54 14.26 14.10 12.54 12.99 -----------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------

2012/11 2011/11 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.51 1.54 1.73 2.08 1.79 1.34 1.55 1.93 Petrol 1.09 1.21 1.05 0.89 1.17 1.13 1.12 1.13 Naphtha 0.91 0.87 1.03 0.64 0.78 0.66 0.57 0.74 Jet Fuel 0.35 0.38 0.43 0.52 0.48 0.39 0.27 0.43 Fuel Oil 0.76 0.74 0.63 0.59 0.63 0.71 0.70 0.65 All* 4.79 4.95 5.16 5.03 5.01 4.45 4.49 5.24 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)