* India's ONGC boosts capital spending by a fifth to $5.7
bln
* Other companies cut exploration and production spending
* Oilfield service firms' margins hit by competition
By Rujun Shen and Nidhi Verma
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI July 9 Oilfield services
firms are scrambling for contracts from India, which has emerged
as a rare bright spot for the sector hardest hit by a slump in
global crude oil prices that has driven most countries to slash
spending on exploration and production.
This fiscal year, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC)
plans to boost its capital spending by more than a
fifth to 362.49 billion rupees ($5.7 billion), in stark contrast
to analysts' forecasts for energy firms globally to cut spending
by a fifth in 2015.
These prospects have attracted scores of bidders for Indian
contracts as an increase in supply from U.S. shale oil producers
and slower demand growth have halved crude prices since
June 2014.
India's government has made boosting domestic energy a
priority to end chronic current account deficits.
Winners of ONGC's recent oil services tenders include
Transocean Ltd, one of the world's top offshore drilling
companies, Southeast Asia's largest oilfield service firm
SapuraKencana Petroleum, Indian conglomerate Larsen &
Toubro and mid-sized Singapore-based offshore
construction services company Swiber Holdings.
"We are getting better participation in our tenders both
from Indian and overseas players due to current market
conditions where exploration activity is low because of lower
oil prices," said an ONGC official.
"We are getting offers for better vessels and rigs at lower
rates," the official added, declining to be identified as he is
not authorised to speak to the media.
The Indian contracts are especially attractive given the
dearth of business from the majority of European and North
American energy firms.
With prospects for a rebound in oil prices and overall
spending by the industry slim for the next few years at least,
competition for Indian business is fierce, hurting service
firms' margins, but alternatives are few and far between.
Swire Pacific Offshore, part of Hong Kong-based conglomerate
Swire Pacific Ltd, says the low rates in India are a
challenge, but it is still bidding for projects there.
"Even though there might be relatively more activity in the
Indian market, I think you'll find that that's no boom town,"
said Duncan Telfer, commercial director of Swire Pacific
Offshore.
DISCOUNTS AND DEMAND
State-owned ONGC's spending spree is part of efforts by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to reduce India's
reliance on imports, which account for nearly 80 percent of its
energy requirements.
Crude oil prices are critical to India's current account
deficit, which just two years ago widened to a
record high 4.8 percent of GDP as oil prices soared, triggering
the worst currency crisis since 1991.
The low global crude prices have helped narrow the current
account deficit to just 0.2 percent of GDP in the previous
January-March quarter, but the government has said its reliance
on imports is unsustainable in the long-term.
ONGC accounts for about 70 percent of India's overall oil
production.
A recent tender by the state-owned firm for 20 offshore
service vessels attracted a record 26 bidders who offered 168
vessels, the ONGC official said, largely at favourable rates.
ONGC is now able to contract offshore support vessels for
about $14,000 a day, a 20 percent discount from last year's
$20,000 a day, the official said. It is also hiring vessels for
five years now compared to three years earlier to benefit from
the lower rates, he added.
Even with these discounts, the oil services firms are
flooding in. Singapore's Swiber, which bagged three contracts
from ONGC worth a total of nearly $800 million this year, says
profit is its main driver.
"In the short term, I strongly believe that India will be
one of our anchor regions for us to focus on," said Darren Yeo,
deputy group chief executive officer of Swiber.
($1 = 63.4013 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and
Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Miral Fahmy)